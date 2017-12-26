Eva Longoria isn’t letting her pregnancy slow her down!

The 42-year-old actress and her husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón — who are expecting a baby boy in May — kicked off their Christmas in Miami with a workout, hitting the streets of the Florida city in exercise apparel.

“Doing our Christmas morning workout,” Longoria, whose baby bump was on display in a sleeveless black tank and grey patterned leggings, explained on her Instagram Story.

She and Bastón, 49, were spotted by photographers on their walk too. He wore a short-sleeve black T-shirt and black shorts. Both kept their heads covered from the hot sun — Longoria with a baseball cap and Bastón with a red bandana.

José Bastón and Eva Longoria MEGA

Longoria didn’t take it easy from there. She spent the rest of the day in the kitchen, cooking a Christmas feast that included a turkey, green beans, marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and a bevy of desserts.

Pal Olivia Munn was there to document it all, posting a series of videos of the two to her Instagram Story.

And when it came to carving the turkey, Longoria was on the job.

“Eva carving that turkey like a boss lady,” Munn, 37, wrote.

“That’s right. Men Have NOTHING on me!” Logoria said in response.

Eva Longoria/Instagram

Olivia Munn/Instagram

Olivia Munn/Instagram

Although Longoria is spending the holidays as a mom-to-be for the first time, she’s had a lot of practice as stepmom to Bastón’s three children from a previous marriage.

“Eva and Pepe are already great parents to their three kids,” a friend recently told PEOPLE, adding that Longoria was inspired to start a family of her own after becoming a stepmom. “One of the reasons Eva fell in love with Pepe is that he’s an amazing father. Seeing him with his kids lit a spark in her to want to get pregnant.”

And the star is already tuned into parenthood.

“Eva is such a caring and motherly person already,” the friend said. “She’s always looking out for those around her and going out of her way to help people. She comes from the most nurturing family and can’t wait to pass that along to her baby.”

José Bastoón and Eva Longoria Dave Benett

The former Desperate Housewives star has been with Bastón — who is president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America — since 2013. The two were engaged in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in December 2015, and tied the knot in May 2016 under a stunningly lit altar in Mexico.

Longoria previously spoke to PEOPLE about her step-children. “They’ve been such a gift in my life,” she explained, adding that while a baby wasn’t a must-have for the family she built with Bastón, one would be “icing on the cake.”