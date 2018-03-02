Pregnant Eva Longoria Jokes Her Baby on the Way Is Making Her Eat Cereal for Dinner

Eva Longoria has a good reason for eating cereal for dinner — her son on the way made her do it!

On Thursday, the 42-year-old actress — who is expecting her first child with her husband, media mogul José “Pepe” Bastón, in May — revealed she was craving breakfast for dinner.

“You guys, I’m so hungry,” Longoria said on her Instagram Stories. “And I don’t wanna cook anything and I don’t feel like ordering anything, so I’m gonna eat cereal, but I can’t decide what cereal to eat.”

Unable to make the difficult decision between munching on a bowl of Mini Wheats or Fruity Pebbles, the actress made the decision to just eat both!

“I love Mini Wheats, this is probably my favorite cereal,” she said, before explaining she was looking forward to eating Fruity Pebbles because they’re a “blast from the past.”

The actress went on to joke that her son was the one responsible for her choice of dinner food. “Just so you know guys, this isn’t me. It’s my baby,” she said. “It’s my baby wanting cereal for dinner.”

But it didn’t take long before Longoria was over her Fruity Pebbles. “I gotta eat these fast because they get soggy really quickly,” she said, adding that there was only so much of the colorful cereal she could have in one sitting.

“Okay, I’m over the Fruity Pebbles. They’re too sweet now. Don’t you guys eat things from your childhood and you’re like, ‘How’d I eat that?’ Like, ‘Why’d I think that was good?’ ”

And then Longoria rewarded herself with a bowl of her trusty Mini Wheats. “Yum yum, this one’s good,” she said.

Longoria hasn’t been shy about how “amazing” she’s feeling now that she’s six months along. “I’m in the golden months right now,” the actress told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I’m full of energy, and the hard part of the first trimester is over.”

She also says her media-mogul husband, who has three children from a previous marriage, is “ecstatic” about their new addition and that she’s ready to “embark” on this new journey.

“I don’t know anything about the mom world even though I have a lot of nieces and a lot of girlfriends with kids,” Longoria continued. “I’ve been reading, and it’s a lot of information and things to absorb.”

Added the Desperate Housewives alum of her baby boy on the way, “I can’t wait for him to be here!”