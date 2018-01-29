Monday Motivation! Pregnant Eva Longoria Shows Off Baby Bump While Out Hiking

Eva Longoria‘s son on the way has an active lifestyle to look forward to!

The star was pictured getting her prenatal sweat on in a snap posted to her Instagram account Monday, where she’s showing off her baby bump in an all-black ensemble while pointing at the Hollywood Sign.

“Monday Morning hike! Gettin’ it in! #HappyMonday ☀,” the Desperate Housewives alum, 42, captioned the moment.

Want all the latest pregnancy and” birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Longoria Expecting First Child — a Boy!



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Longoria wore the same shade earlier this month to show her support of the Time’s Up movement at the Golden Globes.

Walking the red carpet with fellow initial letter signer Reese Witherspoon, she rocked a custom long-sleeved silk jersey Genny gown, while Witherspoon went for a one-shoulder dress.

“This is not a moment, it’s a movement,” Longoria said on the red carpet. “Tonight is just one small part of that.”

Eva Longoria Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

FROM PEOPLETV: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Experiencing Her First Pregnancy



RELATED GALLERY: From Miranda Kerr to Khloé Kardashian: Celebs Who Kept Up with Their Workouts While Pregnant

Longoria’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE in December that she and husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón are expecting their first child together, a son. Bastón is already a dad to three children from a previous marriage.

“One of the reasons Eva fell in love with Pepe is that he’s an amazing father,” a friend close to the star told PEOPLE in December of Longoria, who is currently five months along in her pregnancy.

“Seeing him with his kids lit a spark in her to want to get pregnant,” added the pal.