Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Just Her Maternity Shapewear

Chrissy Teigen is revealing her pregnancy the style secrets.

The star – who is expecting her second child – disclosed her steps to getting ready for a red carpet event and shared the before and after photos to prove it as she prepared for the Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday evening.

With the assist from her stylist Monica Rose, Teigen, 32, shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram Story and Snapchat, of her wardrobe change that required plenty of adhesive.

Chrissy Teigen on Instagram Story Monica Rose Snapchat

“Lip Sync Battle Live, baby! Tricks of the trade, little tape, little tape,” the mother-to-be said as her stylist secured pieces of tape around her cleavage while Teigen held her breasts in her hands.

The expectant model also showed off her maternity shapewear which covered her baby bump which was perfectly camouflaged under her black long sleeve gown by Redemption.

After getting glammed up, Teigen later shared the final results of her look on social media with the caption, “Hi bebe.”

Chrissy Teigen at the Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration at Dolby Theatre Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Paramount Network

Since announcing her pregnancy in November, she and husband John Legend, who are parents to 21-month-old daughter Luna Simone, have kept the sex of the baby on the way under wraps.

“We’re not ready to say what it is yet,” Teigen told PEOPLE on Wednesday at a junket for Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration. “We did the harvesting — as they call it — again, where they make the embryos,” she said about conceiving through IVF again.

Chrissy Teigen at the Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration at Dolby Theatre Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Paramount Network

And with IVF, Teigen revealed there was no long wait before her pregnancy was confirmed — the couple knew just 11 days after treatment.

“You get the phone call and you’re like, ‘Please, please, please,’ and then you get the result and then you’re so excited,” she recalled. “It does make for a very long-feeling pregnancy because you know so early.”

Though they already know if they are expecting a boy or a girl, finding the right name for their unborn child has taken some time.

“We didn’t have Luna’s name until three days after she was born,” she said. “We love going the music route. John loves looking at who he grew up with or people he grew up listening to. And maybe we’ll have a little baby Todd Smith, I don’t know. Maybe we’ll have a little Simone.”

Adding, “It’s hard.”