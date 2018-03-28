Pregnant Chrissy Teigen 'Saved' by a Stranger from 'Getting Run Over by a Cyclist' in New York

Chrissy Teigen had a close call with a cyclist on Tuesday night while walking in New York City.

The pregnant mother of one was photographed stepping off a sidewalk with what initially appeared to be an overeager fan reach out towards her.

The photograph had a number of fans both concerned and bemused. One fan tweeted the photo at the model and jokingly wrote, “Hey @chrissyteigen this looks like you have strapped a very small man to your boob. Happy Thursday x.”

Teigen, who is due to welcome a son with husband John Legend in June, also joked back and wrote, “I had the baby.”

However, when another fan suggested the man was up to no good and called him a “creeper”, Teigen made it clear she is actually in his debt.

The model responded with, “Nah he actually saved me from getting run over by a cyclist. I should have looked before stepping out!”

The near accident didn’t seem to get the cookbook author down as she later celebrated reaching 10 million followers on Twitter.

“Hello it’s 10:10 and I have 10 million followers!” she wrote.

Teigen, 32, is in New York City with her husband, as he prepares to star in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Easter Sunday.

The singer recently told PEOPLE that he and Teigen were “excited” to welcome their second child but joked that their daughter Luna, who turns 2 in April, might “have some moments where she regrets” having a little brother.

“I don’t think Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet,” Legend said. “She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited.”

Legend also revealed that while his son’s birth is creeping closer and closer, he and Teigen are still nesting.

“We still have a little bit of work to do — we’ve got to get the new bedroom ready — but we have a few months to go,” he said. “I think after having one, there’s a lot of things you learn the first time that will be helpful this second time around. But I’m sure it’ll add a whole other layer of complexity with two at a time!”

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert airs Easter Sunday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.