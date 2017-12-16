May all your Christmases be bright – with high kicks!

Fresh off their trip to Oslo, Norway, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took their 19-month-old daughter Luna Simone to her first-ever Rockettes show at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Friday.

The pregnant Lip Sync Battle star, 32, shared the adorable footage of the family of three enjoying a confetti-filled moment during the holiday-themed Christmas Spectacular show.

“Luna’s first Christmas Spectacular!!! Thank you for having us, @therockettes!” said Teigen, who is expecting her second child with her Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning husband.

The father-daughter pair color-coordinated in red while the mother-to-be bundled up in an all-black ensemble with a festive Santa hat.

“All dressed up for Luna’s first #ChristmasSpectacular! Great having @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend backstage after tonight’s show,” the dance company shared on Friday.

Teigen made the announcement that she is pregnant with an Instagram post on Nov. 21. Sources previously told PEOPLE the couple had been hoping to expand their family for quite some time.

“They have been planning for this for a long time. Chrissy is really excited to finally share the news,” an insider said.

“They are so excited to make Luna a big sister,” a separate source previously told PEOPLE. “They think Luna will do a great job with the baby and they’re really happy to be expanding their family.”

Legend revealed to PEOPLE in November that he has “no idea” how Luna will be as a big sister, but he’s optimistic.

“She is very sweet and she likes to share, so hopefully that will translate,” he explained.

And earlier this month, Legend shared that they has a “few months to go before [the family is] officially growing.”

Jokingly adding, “But Chrissy’s belly is growing in the meantime.”