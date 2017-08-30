From Serena Williams to Heidi Pratt: Celebs Who Kept Up with Their Workouts While Pregnant

EMILY BALDONI

Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni's wife is no stranger to getting her workout on during pregnancy. In an Instagram post, the actress shared that she walked five miles a day while expecting her first child, Maiya, and she's picking that up again during her second pregnancy. "I've been told that Yogi Bhajan (who introduced Kundalini Yoga to the US) said that if a woman walks five miles a day during her pregnancy her baby will come out like running water," she began. "Well, if running water takes 35 hours to travel the length of a birth canal then Maiya definitely came out like running water. But I'm still so happy I was adamant about my walking back then because while it may not have helped much with the length of the birth I'm convinced it helped with many other things. So here we go again, daily dates with the treadmill."