Pregnant Cardi B to Stop Performing as 'Shorty Keeps Growing': 'I Can Barely Breathe Now'

Summer festivalgoers will have to wait a few months to party with Cardi B.

The rapper, who is expecting with her first child, announced Wednesday night that she’s canceling several scheduled shows to concentrate on her pregnancy. In an Instagram video, the 25-year-old chart-topper confirmed that this weekend’s Broccoli Fest in Washington, D.C., will be her final performance “for a little while.”

“Because you know, shorty keep growing and I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a bitch can barely breathe,” she said.

While catching her breath later in the video, she joked, “I can barely breathe right now. I’ve ate like six chicken wings, and I can barely breathe now.”

Cardi was scheduled to appear at music festivals through July, including JMBLYA Festival in May and New York City’s Panorama Festival in July.

The “Bodak Yellow” performer promised to be back on stage with Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic Tour, kicking off in September, with her firstborn in tow.

“I’m taking my baby with me!” she said while co-hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.

RELATED: All the Fabulous Ways Cardi B Hid Her Baby Bump This Year

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: The Fabulous Ways Cardi B Hid Her Baby Bump

Cardi didn’t let her baby bump slow her down during her Coachella debut this month, pulling off some impressive dance moves despite her baby bump.

“They say the more you move, the easier it will come out,” she later explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

After playing clips of Cardi twerking and getting down on the ground, the rapper joked to DeGeneres, “I was just trying to show the world how I got pregnant in the first place.”

Cardi B at Coachella Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Cardi also revealed during her talk show appearance that fiancé Offset of Migos has already come up with the perfect moniker for their new addition.

“My dude named the baby,” she said. “I really like the name.”

When the host pressed for details, the star said she’s leaving further comment up to Offset, explaining, “I’m gonna let him say the name since he named the baby.”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018

Cardi recently confirmed she’s due in July, and revealed she and Offset already know the sex of their baby (which many fans believe is a girl!).

During an interview on Power 105.1’s show The Breakfast Club, Cardi said it “disgusts” her that people have reached out to her online to more or less tell her that motherhood will ruin her professional success.

“It just really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, ‘Oh I feel sorry for you, oh your career is over,’” she said. “As a woman, why can’t I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Like, why can’t I have both? I want both.”