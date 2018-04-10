Pregnant Cardi B Says She's 'Never Felt So Hungry to Succeed' During Tonight Show Co-Hosting Gig

Cardi B isn’t letting her pregnancy slow her down. In fact, she’s feeling more motivated than ever.

The rapper, 25, stepped in as co-host Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which she opened up about being an expectant mom in a way only Cardi B could.

“I don’t know if it’s the strength of the fetus, but I have never felt so hungry to succeed,” the hitmaker replied when Fallon asked how she was juggling the release of her new album, Invasion of Privacy, and other aspects of her busy career with the upcoming arrival of her first child.

Cardi B explained that she’d been rehearsing for her hosting duties and waking up early to do radio promotion and shows.

“I’m doing it all until I give birth,” she declared.

RELATED: Pregnant Cardi B Receives Baby Gift from Jimmy Fallon — and It Appears to Be for a Girl

And even after the baby arrives, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is not hitting the brakes. Come September she’s going the road for Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic Tour with her firstborn in tow.

“I’m taking my baby with me!” Cardi B said.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Cardi B Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cardi B and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cardi B’s hosting gig also included nailing jokes during the show’s monologue, recording a custom voicemail for a fan and chatting about her prom with guest John Mulaney.

Off-camera, Fallon surprised mom-to-be with a basket full of baby gifts.

“Okay, this is the first baby gift I have gotten from Jimmy Fallon so let’s see what it is,” Cardi B said in a video shared to Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: ‘People Cannot Expect Me to Be Open About Everything’

The pregnant star proceeded to pull out a child-sized cheetah-print fur coat to which she said, “This is so cute! So cute!” In addition, Cardi B also received a bedazzled bottle.

RELATED: Pregnant Cardi B Celebrates “Overwhelming” Love From Fans — Including Rihanna!

Though Cardi B has yet to reveal the sex of her first child after confirming pregnancy rumors on Saturday Night Live last weekend, Fallon’s gift is the latest clue that she is expecting a girl.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Her sister, social media star Hennessy Carolina, appeared to spill the beans on Sunday when she congratulated the chart-topper on her pregnancy.

She reportedly captioned a since-edited Instagram post: “NOW that baby Cardi is coming is like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold baby you and give her all the kisses and hugs! I’m passing my daughter crown down.”

“Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together,” tweeted the rapper’s fiancé, Migos’ Offset, following the pregnancy reveal. He is already a father to three kids from previous relationships.