Pregnant Cardi B Celebrates 'Overwhelming' Love From Fans — Including Rihanna!

Cardi B is on top of the world and thanking everyone who is excited for her, including Rihanna.

After debuting her high-selling and critically-acclaimed album Invasion of Privacy on Friday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper ended months of pregnancy speculation on Saturday Night Live by revealing that she and fiancé Offset are expecting their first child together. In the hours since, support for Cardi, 25, and Offset, 26, has reached a fever pitch as Rihanna, 50 Cent, Green Day and more have showered the couple with congratulations.

“Baby Bardi x bomb ass album! congrats sis! @iamcardib,” wrote Rihanna in an Instagram Story showing Cardi B debuting her baby bump during her SNL performance of “Be Careful.”

RELATED: All the Fabulous Ways Cardi B Hid Her Baby Bump This Year

Touched by the show of support, Cardi screen-grabbed the post and shared it on her own Instagram.

“The love I’m receiving is overwhelming😩!” wrote the superstar. “I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri.”

Cardi also thanked 50 Cent, who wrote on Instagram, “This is some fly s—, from the bottom to the top. (Only HipHop)congratulations Cardi B & Offset. #lecheminduroi.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“You see @50cent is a nice person 😤He just be on his bully sometimes!! Thank you,” wrote Cardi, joking.

But the most hilarious response came when Green Day tweeted, “Green Day wanna party with Cardi @iamcardib.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: ‘People Cannot Expect Me to Be Open About Everything’

“Can ya wait a couple months?I wanna get dumb drunk with yaaaa!!!!” she replied, suggesting her due date isn’t far off.

Offset has also been vocal about the outpouring of love for the pair on social media.

“Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed,” he wrote in all caps on Instagram, including a photo of the couple staring into each other’s eyes and holding hands.

Despite speculation that “Be Careful” was inspired by Offset’s alleged infidelity during their relationship, Offset tweeted that “Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together.”

Just in case any of her haters think that being a mom-to-be isn’t a good thing for Cardi, the chart-topper and former stripper tweeted on Sunday, “I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ?”

I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018

The baby bump moments are likely to continue in the coming weeks, as both Cardi and Offset are set to perform at the Coachella music festival this month.

Around the time the couple got engaged in October onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, Cardi opened up about the life she wants with a husband in the November cover story for Rolling Stone.

“I need to make money for my family and my future family,” she said. “I’m not a YOLO person. I think 25 years from now. I think about my future kids, future husband, future house.”

And she has a sense of humor about it: When asked what she sees herself doing in 25 years, Cardi replied, “I see myself cursin’ at my kids.”