Beyoncé’s Rep Shuts Down Claim the Mom-to-Be Had Lip Injections While Pregnant: ‘You Are the Saddest Individuals’

Beyoncé‘s rep has had enough of the rumors.

In a statement to Gossip Cop, the singer’s spokesperson Yvette Noel-Schure slammed a negative report about the twin-mama-to-be after Beyoncé posted a close-up photo, in which many expressed the opinion that her lips looked fuller than usual.

“What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me,” read the statement, in response to a MediaTakeOut rumor speculating that the expectant singer had undergone lip injections. “Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling?”

Continues Noel-Schure, “Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?”

“But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity,” the statement continues.

“I stood silent during Beyoncé’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.”

Noel-Schure ends the statement with quite the clapback: “You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart.”

“You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some.”