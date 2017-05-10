Pregnant Beyoncé Is Giving Lemonade Vibes in New Maternity Style Shoot — Check Out Her $2,700 Gucci Bag!

With a wide brim black hat and yellow robe, a pregnant Beyoncé channeled her iconic fashions from her Lemonade visual album for her latest maternity photo shoot.

The songstress, 35, continued her impeccable style streak, this time wearing a figure-hugging long sleeve LBD and bright silk outerwear. She accessorized with star-accented 6-inch platform sandals by Stella McCartney that currently retail for $1,140.

And we all have to come to know that Gucci has become a staple of Queen Bey’s maternity style. The twin mother-to-be showed off her “Loved” GG Marmont embroidered velvet shoulder bag, which hasn’t even been released to the public yet. If you’re looking to pre-order and buy, it’ll cost you $2,700.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Beyoncé Gives Closer Look at Her $7,560 Courtside Date Night Ensemble

Plus check out the major karats on Bey’s blinged-out hand chain.

She may have released these latest photos on Tuesday, but this outfit was, in fact, her date night look with husband Jay Z when they had dinner together at Nobu in Malibu, California on April 23.

The Bey Hive will remember that April 23 is indeed the same day she dared us to take a sip of Lemonade, the 12-track sixth studio album she first premiered as an hour-long HBO special. So her wide brim hat and yellow gold robe may have been a nod to the one-year anniversary since its release.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 9, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: Jay-Z & Beyoncé: All the Ways J and Bey Get Paid

It’s only been the best designer ensembles for Bey’s bump. Ever since Beyoncé and Jay Z announced they were expecting twins in February with a beautiful belly-baring photo shoot, there has been no shortage of high-priced fashion getups, showing her fondness for pricey evening gowns and Gucci.

Michelle Williams recently praised her BFF and former Destiny’s Child member on the skill of “holding it down” for other pregnant women.

“[Beyoncé’s] showing them, okay, still be as fierce as you feel and as you can because some women do have a hard time and don’t feel as great all the time,” Williams, 36, told reporters on April 29 at the Inaugural Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, which she attend alongside her former bandmates and Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles Lawson.