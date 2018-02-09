9 Months Pregnant Bethany Hamilton Celebrates Her Birthday with a Skateboarding Session

Bethany Hamilton may have stopped surfing but she’s still carving up some (cement) waves — while in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

The mother of one — who is expecting her second child with husband Adam Dirks — shared a video of herself on Instagram Thursday in celebration of her 28th birthday.

“My birthday skate session! Cement waves 🌊🤰🏼🏄🏼‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption.

Hamilton shares 2½-year-old son Tobias with Dirks. The couple announced they were expecting again in October.

The professional surfer frequently shares photographs and videos of herself on Instagram, recently posing in a bikini and a baseball cap as she showed off her baby bump.

“Less than two months to go🤰🏼✨,” Hamilton said last month. “Can’t wait to snuggle, nurse and just hold this lil baby!”

And while she hasn’t been surfing, the athlete said the experience had been “worth it.”

“The hardest part of pregnancy for me is not surfing!” she wrote in a December post alongside a snapshot of herself by the water, a surfboard resting against her back.

“I’m taking a lil break, but it’s soooo worth it!” added the mom-to-be. “Grow baby grow 🤰🏼✨😃”