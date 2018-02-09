9 Months Pregnant Bethany Hamilton Celebrates Her Birthday with a Skateboarding Session

Bethany Hamilton/Instagram. Inset: Gabriel Olsen/Getty
Alexia Fernandez
February 09, 2018 12:38 AM

Bethany Hamilton may have stopped surfing but she’s still carving up some (cement) waves — while in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

The mother of one — who is expecting her second child with husband Adam Dirks — shared a video of herself on Instagram Thursday in celebration of her 28th birthday.

“My birthday skate session! Cement waves 🌊🤰🏼🏄🏼‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption.

Hamilton shares 2½-year-old son Tobias with Dirks. The couple announced they were expecting again in October.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

My birthday skate session! Cement waves 🌊🤰🏼🏄🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) on

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The professional surfer frequently shares photographs and videos of herself on Instagram, recently posing in a bikini and a baseball cap as she showed off her baby bump.

“Less than two months to go🤰🏼✨,” Hamilton said last month. “Can’t wait to snuggle, nurse and just hold this lil baby!”

And while she hasn’t been surfing, the athlete said the experience had been “worth it.”

“The hardest part of pregnancy for me is not surfing!” she wrote in a December post alongside a snapshot of herself by the water, a surfboard resting against her back.

“I’m taking a lil break, but it’s soooo worth it!” added the mom-to-be. “Grow baby grow 🤰🏼✨😃”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now