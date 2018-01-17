Pregnant Bethany Hamilton Shows Off Her Baby Bump at the Beach: 'Less Than 2 Months to Go!'

Bethany Hamilton is counting down the days until she becomes a mom of two!

The 27-year-old professional surfer shared a new waterside snap to her Instagram account Tuesday, posing in a bikini and baseball cap as she showed off her third trimester baby bump.

“Less than two months to go🤰🏼✨,” Hamilton captioned the memorable scene. “Can’t wait to snuggle, nurse and just hold this lil baby!”

The backdrop on her newly shared photo is par for the course for Hamilton, who announced in October that she and husband Adam Dirks were expecting their second child.

“The hardest part of pregnancy for me is not surfing!” she wrote in a December post alongside a snapshot of herself by the water, a surfboard resting against her back.

“I’m taking a lil break, but it’s soooo worth it!” added the mom-to-be. “Grow baby grow 🤰🏼✨😃”

At her pregnancy’s halfway point back in October, the admirable athlete posed with her 2½-year-old son Tobias on a Hawaiian shore, showing the little guy touching his mama’s bare belly.

“20 weeks along and feeling excited everyday!” Hamilton captioned the sweet moment.