Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in a Black Bra and Pink Hair Filter

Behati Prinsloo‘s baby on the way is already accessorizing like a pro.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel — who is currently expecting her second daughter with husband Adam Levine — shared a fun new video to Instagram Tuesday, featuring her growing belly.

In the clip, Prinsloo bares her baby bump in a black bra and colorfully patterned pants, using a filter giving her a cute pink bob that appears to be blowing in the breeze.

” ‘Tis the season,” the second-time mom-to-be, 28, captioned the moment, moving the camera around to show her stomach from different angles.

‘Tis the season A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Dec 26, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

Already mom to 15-month-old Dusty Rose, Prinsloo announced she and her Maroon 5 rocker husband would welcome their second child with a mirror selfie in September, just ahead of Dusty’s 1st birthday.

“ROUND 2 … ” the pregnant star captioned the photo of herself in a bikini, showing off her growing baby bump.

“Adam and Behati are so happy to be adding another baby to their family,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re amazing parents and their loved ones are thrilled for them.”

#2 ⭐️ A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:39pm PST

In November, Levine divulged to Ellen DeGeneres that the couple’s little one on the way would be another daughter — but may not be their last child.

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” said The Voice coach, 38, adding of Prinsloo, “She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”