Pregnant Bar Refaeli Jokes She’s a ‘Potato Floating in the Water’ as She Relaxes in the Pool

This “potato” doesn’t sink.

Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli joked about her growing baby belly on Instagram Wednesday, writing alongside a tranquil pool snap, “A potato floating in the water.”

In the image, the 32-year-old looked peaceful as she stayed afloat on her back in the crystal-clear water while wearing a turquoise-colored bikini.

A potato floating in the water 🥔 A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Bar Refaeli Expecting Second Child

Refaeli is currently expecting her second child with husband Adi Ezra. She welcomed daughter Liv in August 2016 – just seven months before announcing her expanding family on Instagram in March.

“Something’s cooking …” she captioned a mirror selfie at the time, showing her black shirt rolled up to expose a tiny baby bump.

The stunning mom-to-be has been showing off her changing body on social media since the big announcement, lounging in a bikini in Ibiza, Spain, in May, then again later on a sun-soaked wooden deck.

She wrote of those warm days on Instagram earlier this summer, “Baby wanted some vitamin D.”