Pregnant Bar Refaeli Jokes She’s a ‘Potato Floating in the Water’ as She Relaxes in the Pool

This “potato” doesn’t sink.
Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli joked about her growing baby belly on Instagram Wednesday, writing alongside a tranquil pool snap, “A potato floating in the water.”
In the image, the 32-year-old looked peaceful as she stayed afloat on her back in the crystal-clear water while wearing a turquoise-colored bikini.
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
RELATED VIDEO: Bar Refaeli Expecting Second Child
Refaeli is currently expecting her second child with husband Adi Ezra. She welcomed daughter Liv in August 2016 – just seven months before announcing her expanding family on Instagram in March.
“Something’s cooking …” she captioned a mirror selfie at the time, showing her black shirt rolled up to expose a tiny baby bump.
FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Opens Up About Her Sibling Rivalry Fears
RELATED: Bumping in Black! Mama-to-Be Bar Refaeli Shows off Baby Belly While Stepping Out in Spain
The stunning mom-to-be has been showing off her changing body on social media since the big announcement, lounging in a bikini in Ibiza, Spain, in May, then again later on a sun-soaked wooden deck.
She wrote of those warm days on Instagram earlier this summer, “Baby wanted some vitamin D.”