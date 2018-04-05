Pregnant Ayesha Curry Shows Off Her Baby Bump Under Leather Jacket — in a Photo Taken by Steph!

Sandy from Grease could take a few style lessons from Ayesha Curry.

The third-time mom-to-be is as edgy-chic as can be in a snap shared to her Instagram account late Wednesday evening. Ayesha is dressed in all black from head to toe, cradling her baby bump that peeks out from beneath an open studded leather jacket.

“6 down 3 to go! Praising God because I can finally eat and cook a little bit again!” the chef and cookbook author, 29, captioned the photo (she previously revealed that she was suffering from Hyperemesis, a nausea-inducing condition that Princess Kate has also dealt with in her pregnancies).

“Pray that it sticks for me y’all! I’ve had 5 hospital stays since the new year and have pretty much been sucking at life (at least that’s how it’s felt),” she added. “I think I’m starting to turn a corner though!!!! Woot woot. 🤰🏽🎉🙏🏽”

As it turns out, Ayesha’s husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, has at least one other huge talent aside from his skills on the basketball court.

“P.S- @stephencurry30 took this photo. Give him props y’all,” she continued on her Wednesday post. “He was being petty earlier about not getting his photo cred Bwahahahaha 😂😂😂🕺🏽”

Ayesha revealed in early February that she and Curry, 30, would again be adding to their brood that also includes daughters Ryan Carson, 2½, and Riley, 5½.

Two weeks after their exciting announcement, Steph paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and dished to the daytime talk-show host about the couple’s decision to wait to find out the sex of the baby — for now.

“My wife, she wants to know. So we’re right in the middle now. I haven’t found out, she hasn’t found out,” he said. “We’re kind of figuring out how long we’re going to last.”

“It’s obviously her decision,” added the NBA star. “I’m just trying to play my part. I would love to get to the delivery room and have that surprise. I’ve heard stories on both ends of finding out early, finding out when the baby was born. But she’s a planner, she wants to know.”