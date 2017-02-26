Pregnant Amal and George Clooney Leave Paris Arm-in-Arm After Romantic Weekend

Amal Clooney showed off her chic maternity style while heading to the train station in Paris with husband George Clooney following their romantic weekend in the City of Light.

The human rights lawyer, who is pregnant with the couple’s first children, twins, donned a floral patterned black and white dress that concealed her baby bump while strolling with her hand tucked into her husband’s arm. The 39-year-old completed her look with high black boots, sunglasses and a green wool coat with black details.

George dressed more casually, donning jeans and a dark hoodie with a blue scarf wrapped around his neck.

The couple were in town for the 42nd César Awards, an annual event that recognizes accomplishments in French film, similar to the American Academy Awards. During their red carpet appearance on Friday, Amal’s baby bump was on full display, as the international human-rights lawyer rocked a form-fitting white gown complete with feather trim.

George was honored with a career award at the ceremony, where he gave a sweet shout-out to his expectant spouse of two years in his acceptance speech.

“To my wife Amal, there isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not proud to be your husband,” he said. “And I am excited about the years to come, and particularly the months to come. I love you very much.”

The duo continued their Paris getaway with a intimate candlelit dinner date at the historic Restaurant Lapérouse on Saturday.

Lapérouse owner Grégory Lentz told PEOPLE that the couple appeared to be “fully in love” during their night out.

“Amal is amazing,” says Lentz, who has known George, 55, since 2011. “They’re completely, fully in love. She is just lovely, just lovely.

“He’s happier than I’ve ever seen him,” he continued after their Saturday night meal. “She’s really amazing.”

Earlier on Saturday, Amal displayed her chic maternity style in a mod white and black shift dress with a matching coat.