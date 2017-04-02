Pregnant Amal and George Clooney Sweetly Hold Hands During Super Casual Outing in England

Whether she’s accompanying husband George Clooney at an awards show or speaking out about international crimes in Iraq and Syria, Amal Clooney is always dressed to impress. So when the mom-to-be went for a casual walk with the actor, the duo could have passed for some average Joes.

Wearing jeans and a green jacket that concealed her baby bump — the couple are expecting twins this summer — the human rights lawyer, 39 and her husband were photographed going for a stroll near their home in Berkshire, England, on Friday.



Aside from ditching her usual glamorous outfits, Amal covered up in a black cap and aviator-style sunglasses.

George, 55, also covered up with a hat and glasses covering his face. He was also sporting some new facial hair — although the actor has grown out a beard before, he’s now sporting a groomed goatee.

The couple have continued to jet around the globe after they shared the pregnancy news in February. Later that month, Amal showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting white dress as the duo attended the 42nd César Awards in Paris.

A month later, the lawyer was photographed in London ahead of a discussion she participated in at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs. She also made an appearance at the United Nations in New York City to speak out against ISIS.

The Clooneys tied the knot in September 2014 in Venice, Italy, in front of a starry assortment of friends including Matt Damon, Cindy Crawford, Bono and Emily Blunt.

George recently joked about naming the little ones after his successful tequila company Casamigos — much to Amal’s dismay.

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos,” he told Entertainment Tonight while promoting Suburbicon in Las Vegas on Tuesday. “That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do.”

He adds, “It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it’s a family business.”

Although they still are nailing down names, the couple is preparing for parenthood, with George confident that he and Amal are ready for the babies’ summer arrival.

“She is doing really great,” he told Extra recently. “She is amazing. I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff.”

“I know swaddling,” the dad-to-be added. “I know what I’m in for.”