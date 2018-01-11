Pregnant Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Shares 20-Week Baby Bump Photo: 'It's Going by Too Fast'

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno‘s second pregnancy is flying by.

The former Bachelorette and husband Kevin Manno are currently expecting baby No. 2, and just hit the halfway mark in her pregnancy — with an adorable baby bump shot to announce the milestone.

“Officially 20 weeks pregnant today,” wrote Fedotowsky-Manno, 33, on the Instagram Stories snap, showing off her growing belly under a fitted black tank top.

“It’s going by TOO fast with baby #2,” added the lifestyle blogger, who also shares 18-month-old daughter Molly Sullivan with Manno, 34.

Ali Fedotowsky/Instagram

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Ali Fedotowsky-Manno/Instagram

The couple tied the knot in March, celebrating little Molly’s 1st birthday in July and revealing in November that they will be welcoming a little brother or sister for her.

“And just like that, life became a whole lot sweeter 👨🏻👱🏻‍♀️👶🏻👶🏻🐶 #BabyManno #May2018,” she captioned a black-and-white snap of the family, with Molly adorably pointing up at her mama’s growing belly.

Kevin Manno, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and daughter Molly Ali Fedotowsky-Manno/Instagram

The second-time mom-to-be spoke to PEOPLE following her exciting announcement about how her pregnancy has gone thus far, and the “joy” she’s excited to add to the family.

“We really wanted them to be two years apart, but it wasn’t happening,” said Fedotowsky-Manno of her family-expansion plans. “So I took the Clearblue Ovulation Test and found out I had been ovulating much earlier than I thought I was. After I realized that, we got pregnant right away!”

She added, “This is what we’ve wanted and we feel so lucky. But at the same time, I’m terrified! I’m scared, but I also know they are going to be able to play together and I can’t wait for that.”