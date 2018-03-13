The 5 Best Pregnancy Pillows for a Better Night's Sleep

Hip pain, heartburn, having to wake up every few hours to pee—getting a full eight hours of shuteye is challenging when you’re pregnant, especially in the third trimester. “During pregnancy, most women will experience some insomnia,” says Fahimeh Sasan, DO, an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. “Sometimes it’s difficult finding a comfortable position, and sometimes it’s for no reason at all.”

One way to sleep more comfortably? Invest in a good pregnancy pillow. These pillows are made with moms-to-be in mind and can deliver much-needed support for side sleeping. Although there are countless different models out there (some pricier than others), the most important feature is simply that the one you buy helps you sleep through the night. “From a medical perspective, there is nothing beneficial or harmful about what pillow you use during pregnancy,” notes Dr. Sasan, adding that what works for each woman is different. “It’s purely a comfort issue.”

Here, some of the top-rated models on the market to help you sleep easier.

1. Queen Rose Full Pregnancy Pillow The MVP of pregnancy pillows, this full-body contour pillow is one of the best-rated on Amazon, with an impressive 1,000 five-star reviews. Writes one reviewer, “I love it, and attribute all the little sleep that I got during pregnancy to having this pillow.” It’s 100% hypoallergenic with a soft yet high-density filling for maximum side sleeping support. Buy It! $54; amazon.com 2. Leachco Snoogle Total Body Pillow Health features director Catherine DiBenedetto struggled to get enough sleep when she was pregnant. “I had always been a stomach sleeper, and I just couldn’t get comfortable on my side,” she recalls. But after investing in this pillow at the seven-month mark, she was finally able to sleep through the night. “I loved its shape because I could wrap my arms around it, put the bottom part between my knees, and nestle my head into the nook at the top,” she says. “My body felt totally supported.” Buy It! $60; amazon.com 3. Boppy Pregnancy Wedge Don’t underestimate this small-but-mighty wedge pillow. It can be slipped in between your knees, pushed up against your back, or nestled next to your bump to support whichever body part needs a little extra comfort that night. Plus, the supersoft cotton jersey slipcover will look great on your bed. Buy It! $16; amazon.com 4. Boppy Side Sleeper Pillow This compact pillow is a great alternative to the larger full-body versions. Depending on where you need the most support, you can use it to prop up your bump and back or your knees. As a bonus, it’s the perfect pregnancy travel pillow. Buy It! $30; amazon.com

5. SOFTaCare Orthopedic Knee Pillow Alleviate knee, back, or hip pain with this contoured memory foam wedge, which helps align the spine so side sleeping is more comfortable. Buy It! $18; amazon.com