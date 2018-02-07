Her little man has made his debut!

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow has given birth to her second child, a son, with husband Sinisa Babcic, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Luca James Babcic was born in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in New York City, measuring 22 inches long and weighing 9 lbs.

“Luca is an incredible blessing for our family,” the couple tell PEOPLE, adding of their 21-month-old daughter, “He joins big sister Sienna in bringing us unparalleled joy.”

“So far he loves to sleep … something Mom and Dad hope continues!” they joke, adding that Luca — which means “bringer of light” — is a Serbian name honoring Babcic’s roots, and James is in honor of Harlow’s father.

Luca James Babcic Courtesy Poppy Harlow

Luca James Babcic Courtesy Poppy Harlow

A rep for Harlow, 35, confirmed her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in September, sharing that the television journalist’s son was due in the winter.

“Our 17-month-old daughter Sienna isn’t keeping us busy enough so we thought we’d give her a baby brother,” she joked to PEOPLE. “Being parents has been the greatest joy and we are thrilled our family is growing!”

Poppy Harlow and family Courtesy Poppy Harlow

In March, Harlow opened up about being a working mom in an essay for LinkedIn, admitting, “Some days are really hard.”

“Some days are easier than others,” she wrote. “But every day is a blessing – and realizing that has been incredibly important. Equally important has been the realization that being a working parent is messy.”

Harlow added, “My kid and family come first. Then work. Then life. Then laundry and dinner. Life is a little messier – but it is messy in the best way.”