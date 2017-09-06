Just call it beautiful chaos!

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow is pregnant with her second child, a son, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

The baby boy is due this winter and joins big sister Sienna, Harlow’s first child with husband Sinisa Babcic.

“Our 17-month-old daughter Sienna isn’t keeping us busy enough so we thought we’d give her a baby brother,” Harlow, 35, jokes to PEOPLE exclusively, adding, “Being parents has been the greatest joy and we are thrilled our family is growing!”

Our little lobster 🦐🦀🦑🐙 (there is no lobster emoji which I find bizarre) A post shared by Poppy Harlow (@poppyharlowcnn) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

The happy family posed together on the steps outside of Babcic’s aunt and uncle’s house in Izola, Slovenia, to mark the occasion. The photo moment has become a bit of a tradition, Harlow says: She and Babcic took their first picture on the steps the year they met in 2005.

The couple revisited the steps for a picture again the year they were engaged, again the day they were married in 2012 and once more while Harlow was pregnant with Sienna. “And now as I am pregnant with our son,” Harlow says.

Watermelon 🍉 baby! Mama and dads love you you little girl! A post shared by Poppy Harlow (@poppyharlowcnn) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Earlier this year, Harlow opened up about being a working mom in an essay for LinkedIn, admitting “Some days are really hard.”

“Some days are easier than others,” she continued. “But every day is a blessing – and realizing that has been incredibly important. Equally important has been the realization that being a working parent is messy.”

Harlow added, “My kid and family come first. Then work. Then life. Then laundry and dinner. Life is a little messier – but it is messy in the best way.”