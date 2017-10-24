Pink’s 10-Month-Old Son Jameson Tries Out His Extreme Skateboarding Moves with Dad Carey Hart

Pink‘s son is growing up!

The 10-month-old boy went to a skate park with his dad, former motocross racer Carey Hart, who shared an adorable video of Jameson Moon getting on a skateboard and riding toward his dad.

“Go to your daddy,” a friend of Hart’s said, as he pushes the skateboard toward Hart.

“Jameson… good job, buddy,” Hart, 42, said.

The couple, who married in 2006, welcomed their son in December 2016. They also share a 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage.

The “So What” singer, 38, opened up about her marriage and family in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of her new album Beautiful Trauma in early October, saying a work and life balance isn’t a “simple puzzle.”

“I would like to put everything I am and everything I have into everything I do,” she said. “I’d say the hardest part is just trying to figure it all out. I signed up for this when I was 16 and now I have children and I have a marriage.

She continued, “I just want to always make sure that I’m doing right by them. It’s not a simple puzzle anymore — it’s not just me.”