Don’t expect Pink and Carey Hart‘s son to cry over a bruise and a bloody nose.

Jameson Moon, who turns 1-year-old on Dec. 26, just recently started walking and has the battle scars to prove it – not that his war wounds are slowing him down any. In a sweet Instagram post shared on Friday by Hart, Jameson beamed his big smile at the camera while sporting a red upper lip.

“Lil man just started walking and took a good slam yesterday,” Hart wrote in the caption. “Bloody nose and all! Even has the war wound to prove it. #1stOfMany #RunsInTheFamily.”

Hart shared a second photo on Friday, with a close-up of his son’s face which showed a much smaller mark above the baby’s lip.

In October, fearless Jameson showed off his extreme skateboarding moves at a skate park with his dad, who is a former motocross racer. Hart, 42, shared an adorable video of him sitting on a skateboard and being pushed toward his dad.

“Go to your daddy,” a friend of Hart’s said.

“Jameson… good job, buddy,” Hart said.

Pink and Hart married in 2006 and welcomed their son in December 2016. They also share 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage.

The “So What” singer, 38, opened up about her marriage and family in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of her new album Beautiful Trauma in early October, saying a work and life balance isn’t a “simple puzzle.”

“I would like to put everything I am and everything I have into everything I do,” she said. “I’d say the hardest part is just trying to figure it all out. I signed up for this when I was 16 and now I have children and I have a marriage.”

She continued, “I just want to always make sure that I’m doing right by them. It’s not a simple puzzle anymore — it’s not just me.”