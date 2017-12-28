Pink Tells Moms to 'Give Ourselves and Each Other a Break' After Exchange with a Fellow Parent

Famous or not, Pink knows that all parents have it hard — but she’s asking moms to stop being so hard on themselves.

The singer, who is mother to 6-year-old daughter Willow and 1-year-old son Jameson Moon with husband Carey Hart, shared the story of her sweet interaction with a fellow mom on Twitter early Thursday.

“A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I’m not afraid to f— up in public,” Pink wrote. “We cried together. It’s so hard.”

She continued, “Y’all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break.”

Pink has recently admitted to her own “mom fail” — her daughter wrote a letter to Santa Claus asking why her Elf on the Shelf, whose name is Chippy, hadn’t moved in three days.

The 38-year-old pop star shared a photo of the note, where Willow drew a photo of her immobile pal and said, “santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don’t know why.”

But what she lacks in keeping up Christmas traditions, Pink makes up for in amazing advice to her little one. The singer recently told Cosmopolitan about Willow’s curiosity about dating and boys.

“She said to me the other day, ‘How many boys can I have at once?’ And I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I said, ‘Probably none of them because they won’t deserve you,’” she explained.

As for teaching Willow how to choose partners, Pink’s advice was heartwarming.

“They have to kind, respectful. They have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms,” she told her daughter of what to look for in a partner. “They have to be good-looking, they have to be funny.”

Her son is still a little young for dating advice, having just celebrated his first birthday on Tuesday.

“Happy birthday Jameson Moon,” Pink captioned a collage of pictures of Willow holding her baby brother on Instagram. “Your family loves you to the sun and back.”