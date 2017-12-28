Prepare to see Pink‘s son in the Winter Olympics in the future.

Jameson Moon, who celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 26, spent Thursday bonding with his father, Carey Hart, on Mammoth Mountain in California.

Hart shared an adorable video of his son on a miniature snowboard, captioning it, “The stoke is real lol. @mammothmountain @burtonsnowboards.”

In the video, Jameson seems excited to try out the slopes, as Hart is heard saying, “What do you think, dude? Ready to go snowboarding?”

The 1-year-old smiled at his father and wriggled back and forth on his snowboard as Hart laughed and said, “Yeah? Yeah, bud!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Carey Hart/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the couple’s son has tried out new sports. In October, Hart took his son to a skate park along with a friend.

The former motocross competitor shared a video of Jameson riding along on a skateboard and being pushed gently toward his father by Hart’s friend.

“Go to your daddy,” the friend said.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“Jameson… good job, buddy,” Hart said.

Tough genes might run in the family, as the little boy gained a bruise and a bloody nose in early December after attempting to walk.

Showing off his battle scars while smiling in a photo shared by Hart, Jameson beamed as he sported a red upper lip.

“Lil man just started walking and took a good slam yesterday,” Hart wrote in the caption. “Bloody nose and all! Even has the war wound to prove it. #1stOfMany #RunsInTheFamily.”