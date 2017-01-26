Pink Pays Tribute to Adele with Hilarious Onesie for Son Jameson – See the Adorable Photo!

Pink‘s baby boy Jameson Moon may not be able to sing quite yet, but he’s sure got the pipes for it.

The 4-week-old son of the entertainer and her husband Carey Hart was the star of a recent Instagram photo posted by his mom, both highlighting Jameson’s crying ability and Pink’s love for legendary chanteuse Adele.

“Hello, it’s me. I must have cried a thousand times,” reads his cheeky onesie that he wears while, naturally, letting out a wail.

Little Jameson is already getting quite the introduction to the world around him. Aside from pop culture, his parents recently exposed him to one of the women’s marches taking place across the country.

“We march together,” Pink, 37, captioned a Saturday photo of the family of four, in which the couple’s 5½-year-old daughter Willow Sage is holding a sign that reads “I’M STRONG, I LOVE” and her mom’s says “UNITY LOVE EQUALITY AND A DASH OF NASTY.”

Willow herself had played a huge role in her new little brother’s life — in fact, her parents wanted to make sure she knew how important she was to their family so they threw her a big sister party three weeks after Jameson’s birth.

“Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty,” Pink wrote alongside a sweet, festive photo of herself, Willow and the newest member of the family.