Little Sous Chefs! Pink Keeps Son Jameson Close in a Carrier While Cooking with Daughter Willow: ‘Dinner Time’

Meal prep is a family affair for Pink.

The “Just Like Fire” singer and her kids — 6-month-old son Jameson Moon and 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage — were quite the team during a recent kitchen sesh.

In a photo shared by the multitasking mama, she’s sauteeing veggies on the stove while wearing Jameson in a front baby carrier, as Willow looks on from her spot on the counter.

“Dinner time,” Pink, 37, captioned the real-parenting post from Sunday.

Dinner time A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Honest parenting has been a theme for the star on her Instagram account lately, which many of her followers have praised her for. On July 5, she shared a snap of Willow wearing only bottoms while riding a bike inside.

Two days later, her baby boy “helped” with her makeup by using a brush on her chest as he nursed. “Jameson can multitask too #workflow,” Pink wrote alongside the photo.

Jameson can multitask too #workflow @pamwiggy @kathyjeung A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Yeah my kid rides her bike inside. Without clothes. And helmets. While I ignore her and look at my phone. #failingbeautifully #loveinthebigapplein2017 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

But between her candid parenting moments — getting stuck in elevators, taking a break to breastfeed while hiking and more — Pink has ones that she is super proud of, too.

“She made the lemonade with hand squeezed fresh lemons (39 of them) and homemade chocolate chip marshmallow surprise cookies,” she captioned a weekend snap of Willow at her “first lemonade stand,” whose earnings the hardworking little girl selflessly donated to a no-kill animal shelter.