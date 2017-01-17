Pink Puts Son Jameson Down When Daughter Willow Walks in the Room: She’s ‘a Little Weepy … We’re Working on It’

Is there a bit of sibling rivalry in Pink‘s household?

The 37-year-old singer, who recently welcomed her son Jameson Moon, opens up about life with two children during Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“He’s delicious,” Pink says of her 3-week-old baby boy during a phone call with DeGeneres.

And although the family is enjoying the new baby, Pink says she’s determined to make sure her 5-year-old daughter Willow Sage never feels left out.

“I literally put Jameson down when she walks in the room,” Pink tells the host. “[Willow is] a little weepy these days so we’re working it out.”

The “Raise Your Glass” singer says she is putting forth her best efforts when it comes to keeping the peace between the brother-sister duo. She even threw Willow a “big sister party” in the wake of Jameson’s arrival.

“Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty,” Pink captioned a photo of herself, a sleeping Jameson and a smiling Willow in front of a cluster of balloons.

Pink and Carey Hart Welcome Second Child Jameson Moon

Pink and her husband Carey Hart welcomed Jameson on Monday, Dec. 26. The singer broke the news via social media two days later.

Willow seemed to be welcoming the new baby just fine, as she was shown in an Instagram photo sporting a wide grin as she held her new brother. And she even spent time gearing up for the little boy’s arrival.

“Dry Runs,” Pink wrote alongside an Instagram photo of Willow diapering a baby doll.