Pink is confessing to a “mom fail.”

The pop singer shared a photo Friday of her 6-year-old daughter Willow’s funny letter to Santa Claus asking the man in red why her Elf on the Shelf – whose name is Chippy – hadn’t moved in three days.

The mother of two shared the photo of her daughter’s letter and gave fans a “translation” of her daughter’s handwriting.

“MOM FAIL “santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don’t know why.” #elfonthesamedamnshelf,” Pink wrote in the caption.

The “What About Us” singer might not be winning trophies for best “Elf on the Shelf” positioning, but she wins at giving her daughter the best advice.

Pink recently told Cosmopolitan for their January 2018 issue about Willow’s curiosity about dating and boys.

“She said to me the other day, ‘How many boys can I have at once?’ And I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I said, ‘Probably none of them because they won’t deserve you,’” she explained.

As for teaching Willow how to choose partners, Pink’s advice to her daughter was heartwarming.

“They have to kind, respectful. They have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms,” she told her daughter of what to look for in a partner. “They have to be good looking, they have to be funny.”

The star shares Willow with husband, Carey Hart. The couple is also parents to 11-month-old son Jameson Moon. While raising two children may not be easy, that hasn’t stopped the singer from dedicating time to teaching her daughter how to stand up for herself.

“I want her to speak her truth and I want her to practice it now with me so that she can be good at it later,” Pink said. “I think one of the most helpful things to remember in life to be true to herself.”