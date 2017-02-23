Pink Starts Shedding Her Pregnancy Weight – and Wants to Drop 30 Lbs. After Birth of Son Jameson

Eight weeks after giving birth to son Jameson, Pink has seen the first of her pregnancy weight disappear.

The 37-year-old Grammy winner has spent the past two weeks working out alongside trainer Jeanette Jenkins. And on Wednesday, Pink shared with her Instagram followers that she’s already down 5 lbs.

“Commitment,” the mother-of-two captioned an Instagram gym selfie.

While Pink’s been getting back into her fitness routine, she said she still has a ways to go. In fact, the singer — née Alecia Moore — said she wants to lose 30 more pounds. “#5down30togom” she wrote.

Pink previously worked with Jenkins to lose her baby weight after giving birth to her daughter Willow in 2011. Jenkins helped her to lose 50 lbs.

“We trained five times a week,” Jenkins previously told PEOPLE. “We mixed it up. It was a combination of strength training, flexibility work. We did yoga and Pilates.”

As Pink hits the gym, her husband Carey Hart is in on babysitting duty. On Wednesday, the 41-year-old retired motocross racer took his 8-week-old son to work with him.

“Jamo putting in some shop time with pop yesterday,” Hart captioned a Wednesday Instagram snap of himself and his son — the latter of whom rested his face on a towel. “My motorcycle lift doubles well as a changing table!!”