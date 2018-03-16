Mama Don't Play! See Willow and Jameson's Traveling Toy Room While Mom Pink Is on Tour

Pink‘s 6½-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 14-month-old son Jameson Moon are getting in plenty of play time during their mom’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

On Thursday, the “What About Us” singer and her husband Carey Hart both showed off the traveling playroom they’ve set up for the kids on Instagram, with photos and video of Jameson having a blast in the crawl ball pit.

“Mama @pink don’t mess around when it comes to Willz and Jamo’s play room on tour,” Hart, 42, captioned a gallery of pics of the room. “These kids are roughing it!!”

Besides the colorful ball pit, the room includes a tent, a kitchen set, a table (for coloring and other crafts), boxes of blocks, stuffed creatures and a tricycle.

“Baby play before mama play,” Pink, 38, captioned her photo of cutie Jameson. “#tourlife.”

Since launching the tour — which supports her new album of the same name — earlier this winter, Willow and Jameson have been experiencing all sorts of adventures.

Willow has been experimenting with her beauty routine, sporting bright-red lipstick and round patches of pink blush on her cheeks in one adorable mirror selfie and a full face of various colors (including yellow and blue under her eyes, bright-pink lipstick and blush) in another.

Earlier this month, both Pink and Hart shared photos of little Jameson getting his first (very enthusiastic) taste of a donut, while Willow used her mom’s rehearsals to practice her roller-skating skills.

“Just another day at rehearsals in an empty arena with a 6 year old and some roller skates,” the proud mom captioned a cute February video.

In December, Pink spoke to Cosmopolitan about Willow, revealing that she strives to instill a sense of individuality in her little girl.

“Another very important thing I tell my daughter is it’s very fun to be weird and it’s very boring to be normal,” Pink said, adding, “I have a rule with Willow that we don’t say mean things and we don’t say things we don’t mean.”

“I want her to speak her truth and I want her to practice it now with me so that she can be good at it later,” she continued. “I think one of the most helpful things to remember in life is to be true to herself.”