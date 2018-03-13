Pink‘s glam squad includes two very special members — her kids!

The singer, who recently kicked off her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, shared a backstage snap over the weekend of herself, 14-month-old son Jameson Moon and daughter Willow Sage, 6½, experimenting with some makeup looks before Pink’s second Chicago show.

Willow has notably not held back in her beauty routine, sporting bright-red lipstick and round patches of pink blush on her cheeks in the adorable mirror selfie.

“Getting ready for night 2 Chicago ❤💕,” Pink, 38, captioned the moment.

Missing from this leg of the tour? Pink’s husband (and the kids’ doting dad) Carey Hart, who is counting down the time until he will rejoin his family.

On Monday, the former professional freestyle motocross competitor, 42, posted a photo of his wife pushing their kids in a plastic toy car, captioning it, “Missing my crew!!!!!!! One more day, and I’m back on tour 😘.”

The couple’s kids have been experiencing all sorts of adventures as they follow their mom along on her tour, which supports her new album of the same name.

Earlier this month, both Pink and Hart shared photos of little Jameson getting his first (very enthusiastic) taste of a donut, while Willow used her mom’s rehearsals to practice her roller-skating skills.

“Just another day at rehearsals in an empty arena with a 6 year old and some roller skates,” Pink captioned a cute February video.