Pink Shared Adorable Photo of Son Jameson Moon — See the Pic!

Pink is celebrating spring break with her favorite little guy.

The singer posted a cute photo on Instagram on Friday of herself holding her 3-mon-old son Jameson Moon in her lap, writing the simple caption, “Spring break.”

This isn’t the first time the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer has posted photos of her son and the rest of her family.

The usually private mother-of-two has been sharing more pics of her loved ones lately, including an adorable photo featuring her husband, Carey Hart, 41, and their kids, Willow Sage, 5, and Jameson.

Thanks Jackson Hole #familydatenight #zacbrownband A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

The pop star and her husband took their kids out in Wyoming, writing, “Thanks Jackson Hole #familydatenight #zacbrownband.”

Ahead of Jameson’s arrival, Hart told PEOPLE that Willow was “over the moon” about getting a sibling.

He revealed, “Right now, she’s very excited, until they start taking her toys and breaking her stuff, and then we’ll see how it goes.”