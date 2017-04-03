Pink Shares Gym Selfie, Says She’s ‘Obese’ by ‘Regular Standards’: ‘Stay Off That Scale, Ladies!’

Pink isn’t one to hold back how she feels, and the “body after baby” ideology is no exception.

The singer took to Instagram this weekend to share a mirror selfie, showing herself sweating it out at the gym and captioning the post with a positive message about weight and fitness expectations.

“Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3″? By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese,” she begins. “I know I’m not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don’t feel obese.”

Continues Pink, 37, “The only thing I’m feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW.”

Recently, the “Don’t Let Me Get Me” songstress has spoken out about societal expectations when it comes to bouncing back after pregnancy (Pink gave birth to son Jameson Moon on Dec. 26).

“Day 1! Lets do this,” she captioned a February selfie with her trainer Jeanette Jenkins.

“Week 6 post baby and I haven’t lost any weight yet!” she continued candidly. “Yay me! I’m normal!”

Pink also worked with Jenkins after the birth of her daughter Willow Sage, now 5½.

“She has a thirst to want to continue to grow and be the best that she can be; that’s in mind, body and spirit,” Jenkins previously told PEOPLE of the entertainer and mom of two, who lost 50 lbs. after welcoming Willow with husband Carey Hart.

“Any time you have information for her that’s going to improve her, she’s very open-minded to receive that information, and see how she can apply it to herself, her family, her friends, everyone,” Jenkins added.