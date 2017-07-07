Pink is, self-admittedly, not a picture-perfect parent.

The singer got super real with her Instagram followers Wednesday, sharing a selfie she snapped of her and daughter Willow Sage — in which the 6-year-old is riding a bike while wearing only bottoms, inside the house.

“Yeah my kid rides her bike inside. Without clothes. And helmets. While I ignore her and look at my phone. #failingbeautifully #loveinthebigapplein2017,” she wrote.

The candid parenting moment comes less than a week after Pink, 37, posted a photo of herself and Willow stuck in an elevator at Summerfest in Milwaukee, preceding her first performance in years.

“Stuck in an elevator (it’s getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help,” the “Don’t Let Me Get Me” singer captioned a photo of herself and Willow hanging out on the elevator floor, awaiting assistance.

Pink’s refreshing, realistic depiction of parenting extends also to son Jameson Moon, 6 months. In April, she shared a selfie breastfeeding the little guy while the duo enjoyed some fresh air together.

“Hiking makes us thirsty!” she captioned the photo. “#happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet.”