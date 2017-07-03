Pink and Daughter Willow Get ‘Stuck in an Elevator’ Hours Before the Singer’s Concert: ‘It’s Getting Hot in Here’

Sunday was quite the eventful day for Pink.

The singer performed at Summerfest in Milwaukee, but before she took the stage, she and 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage had a slight hiccup to overcome.

“Stuck in an elevator (it’s getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help,” Pink, 37, captioned a photo of herself and Willow hanging out on an elevator floor, awaiting assistance.

Stuck in an elevator (it's getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

We made it out #gettingcute A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

The “Raise Your Glass” songstress followed up her initial post with an update a few hours later, writing alongside a selfie, “We made it out #gettingcute.”

Pink’s concert took place at Milwaukee’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater — where the entertainer performed for the first time in quite a while.

“After four years, it’s always a little nerve wracking to start it up again. But I got one look at your faces and my heart filled with love,” she addressed her followers in a post-set photo with Willow. “This is us celebrating the fact that I only rolled my ankle once and only forgot the words to four songs. #grateful.”

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

Willz and I taking in the Milwaukee sites via bmx bike. Ready to watch mama rip it tonight. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Jul 2, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Who's excited for mama @pink first show back??? @goodride @dualigans #Jameson A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Jul 2, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Seemingly not along for the ride, or maybe just elsewhere nearby with dad Carey Hart? Pink’s baby boy Jameson Moon, 6 months.

“Day three #multitasking #tinydancer,” the fit mama captioned a mid-June snap of herself with Jameson strapped to her front.