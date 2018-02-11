Sibling Love: Pink's Daughter Willow and Son Jameson Cuddle Up on the Playground

Family playtime!

On Saturday, Pink posted a photo of her 6½-year-old daughter Willow Sage and her 13-month-old son Jameson Moon sharing a sweet sibling moment on the playground.

In the snap, the children were both all smiles as Willow gave her brother a hug around the waist and helped him reach the monkey bars.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Choosing to let the precious moment speak for itself, the 38-year-old singer shared the photo without a caption.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 10, 2018 at 12:02am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Breastfeeds Her Son While Exercising: ‘Hiking Makes Us Thirsty!’

Just one week ago, the “What About Us” singer relied on her son to help her get into the Super Bowl spirit as she performed “The Star Spangled Banner” despite being sick with the flu.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“Wait, Eagles are gonna win by HOW MUCH?!?!” Pink captioned the shot that showed the singer holding a football while making a silly face at her young son, who was adorably decked out in an Eagles sweatsuit.

The 38-year-old singer had previously revealed that her children were to blame for her flu diagnosis.

“I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!” she wrote on social media at the time.

RELATED: Pink & Carey Hart’s Sweetest Family Pics

Still, Pink made it clear she wasn’t holding a grudge against her adorable, albeit germ-ridden offsprings.

“As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives,” she said. “If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit.”

Following her performance, Corey Hart quickly penned a heartfelt message to his wife, praising her for her strength and talent.

“I am beyond proud of this woman. The roller coaster that she went through this last week with getting sick and losing her voice would have broke any ordinary person,” the former freestyle motocross competitor wrote alongside a picture of his wife and their daughter.

Continuing, he added, “Oh and sang live by the way. She is the hardest working in show business and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”