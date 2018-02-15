Nice Wheels! Pink's Daughter Willow Roller Skates Around an Empty Arena During Mom's Rehearsals

If Pink needs any back-up skaters in her next music video, Willow Sage has got her covered.

The singer’s 6½-year-old daughter looked like a rink pro in a video her mama shared to Instagram Wednesday. She wore hot pink headphones and an AC/DC shirt while making the rounds on a pair of roller skates, while Pink’s song “Just Give Me a Reason” played in the background.

“Just another day at rehearsals in an empty arena with a 6 year old and some roller skates,” Pink, 38, wrote to accompany the post.

Pink's daughter Willow Pink/Instagram

The adorable youngster’s dad Carey Hart used social media Wednesday to spread the holiday love to his wife, daughter and the couple’s 13-month-old son Jameson Moon.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my ladies!!!!!! Love these girls with all my heart. 😘,” he captioned a photo of Pink and Willow.

Joked the former pro motocross competitor, 42, next to a video of a grumpy Jameson, “To all of you out there getting ready for your big Valentine’s Day date night. Remember this … Dinner leads to drinks, drinks leads to bad decisions, bad decisions leads to sex, and sex leads to one of these lil monsters 😂”

Willow recently accompanied her mom to the 2018 Grammy Awards, where she had the honor of meeting “her idol,” Rihanna.

“Willz has been a fan of @badgalriri for a long time, and mama got an intro for her,” Hart captioned a photo of his daughter getting acquainted with the “Umbrella” singer. “Major mom points tonight.”