Showtime Sparkle! Pink's Daughter Willow Rocks a Full Face of Glitter Makeup for Mom's Concert

Willow Sage has got the look — and it’s a bold one.

Pink and Carey Hart‘s daughter totally committed to her makeup look before her mom’s St. Louis show Wednesday night, sporting a full face of various colors including yellow and blue under her eyes, bright-pink lipstick and blush.

The kicker? A healthy amount of pink glitter all the way up and down the length of her nose, with a bit right above her lips for good measure.

“Willz make up for the St. Louis show 😂,” Hart captioned the memorable shot.

Willow’s creative look mirrors that of one she put together before Pink’s Chicago concert earlier this week, posing with her mom and 14-month-old baby brother Jameson Moon for a backstage selfie.

For the evening, the youngster sported bright-red lipstick and round patches of pink blush on her cheeks while Jameson seemed distracted by something off camera (maybe a donut?).

In December, the “Just Like Fire” singer, 38, spoke to Cosmopolitan about Willow, revealing that she strives to instill a sense of individuality in her little girl.

“Another very important thing I tell my daughter is it’s very fun to be weird and it’s very boring to be normal,” Pink said, adding, “I have a rule with Willow that we don’t say mean things and we don’t say things we don’t mean.”

“I want her to speak her truth and I want her to practice it now with me so that she can be good at it later,” she continued. “I think one of the most helpful things to remember in life is to be true to herself.”