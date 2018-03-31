Pink's Daughter Willow Gives Dad Carey Hart a Hilarious Haircut: 'When You Ask for a Fade'

She’s honed her makeup skills and now Pink‘s daughter Willow is trying to perfect her barbering skills.

The six-year-old gave her father, Carey Hart, a hilarious haircut after taking clippers to his head. “This is what happens when you ask your daughter for a fade,” the father of two captioned the photo of his buzzcut down the middle of his part as his longer locks were still intact.

In the father-daughter moment, Willow also gave an epic stare to the camera as she held up her tool of choice.

But all seemed fine in the end as seen in Hart’s recent post of a selfie video on Friday that showed the results of his haircut, though he did wear a black hat.

Recently, Hart gushed about his daughter’s backstage prep as part of Pink’s Beautiful Trauma tour, which resumed in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday after two cancellations due to the family, including 3-month-old son Jameson Moon, being under the weather.

“Willz doing her make up for mama @pink show tonight in Cleveland. #MyLittleTeenager,” the proud parent shared on Wednesday. His eldest child could be seen applying baby blue eyeliner to her bottom lash line after putting on a generous amount of blush on her cheeks.

Over a week before, fans and followers tuned into Willow’s first makeup tutorial.

Captured on Pink’s camera phone, the beauty enthusiast took out items from her glittery box as she demonstrated how she put together a look using red lipstick, blue eyeshadow, pink blush and glittery liner.

“My little girl and her first makeup tutorial #backstage #rockstarintraining #likemamalikedaughter,” the mother of two wrote.