Pink‘s daughter Willow is fascinated by makeup!

The enigmatic 6-year-old took over her mother’s iPhone camera on Wednesday with a makeup tutorial that seemed a cross between a fabulous unicorn and Pink’s stage makeup.

“My little girl and her first makeup tutorial #backstage #rockstarintraining #likemamalikedaughter,” Pink, 38, captioned the footage of her oldest child on Instagram.

Willow seemed attentive about applying pink lip gloss first, as well as a long blue streak across her forehead. She continued with bright pink blush and blue paint underneath her eyes with glitter sprinkled on top.

Willow was probably sharing her secrets to getting the glammed up look she sported last week right before attending her mother’s concert in St. Louis.

Willow Sage Hart hard at work applying makeup during a tutorial on Pink's Instagram Pink/Instagram

Willow Sage Hart with a full face of makeup Pink/Instagram

Her face was covered in a multitude of colors including yellow and blue under her eyes with bright pink lipstick and blush.

She completed her look with a healthy amount of pink glitter all the way up and down the length of her nose, with a bit right above her lips for good measure.

“Willz make up for the St. Louis show,” her dad, Carey Hart, captioned the memorable shot.

Willow’s creative look mirrored that of one she put together before Pink’s Chicago concert earlier this week, posing with her mom and 14-month-old baby brother Jameson Moon for a backstage selfie.

For the evening, the youngster sported bright-red lipstick and round patches of pink blush on her cheeks while Jameson seemed distracted by something off camera (maybe a donut?).

In December, the “Just Like Fire” singer spoke to Cosmopolitan about Willow, revealing that she strives to instill a sense of individuality in her little girl.

“Another very important thing I tell my daughter is it’s very fun to be weird and it’s very boring to be normal,” Pink said, adding, “I have a rule with Willow that we don’t say mean things and we don’t say things we don’t mean.”

“I want her to speak her truth and I want her to practice it now with me so that she can be good at it later,” she continued. “I think one of the most helpful things to remember in life is to be true to herself.”