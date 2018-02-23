Pink's Daughter Willow Sets Up a Candy Stand Backstage at Rehearsals to Raise Money for Charity

Pink’s daughter is set on helping those in need.

The singer’s 6-year-old daughter Willow made the most of her time during her mother’s rehearsals on Thursday by selling candy backstage to try and raise money for hurricane relief.

Willow’s father, Carey Hart, shared a photo on Instagram of the little girl and her friend in front of a table full of candy while a line of adults formed ready to indulge their sweet tooth and do some good at the same time.

“Willz and her friend Gracie wanted to do some charity work. So they bought bulk candy and set up a table in catering at mama @pink rehearsal Hall,” Hart wrote in the caption. “They are donating the money to #Haiti. Good work ladies, doing your part. #DontTellTrump.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Rehearsals A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 22, 2018 at 4:59pm PST

Earlier, Pink, 38, was hard at work during rehearsals and had her son Jameson Moon helping her out on a yoga mat.

The singer and her family have been hitting the road together as she gears up for several performances.

Recently, Willow had some fun wearing hot pink headphones and an AC/DC shirt while making rounds on a pair of roller skates while Pink’s song “Just Give Me a Reason” played in the background.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

RELATED VIDEO: Pink’s Son Jameson Tries Out His Extreme Skateboarding Moves With Dad Carey Hart

“Just another day at rehearsals in an empty arena with a 6 year old and some roller skates,” Pink wrote to accompany the post.

Hart wished his wife and daughter a Happy Valentine’s Day earlier this month on Instagram with a sweet post, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my ladies!!!!!! Love these girls with all my heart.”

Joked the former pro motocross competitor, 42, next to a video of a grumpy Jameson, “To all of you out there getting ready for your big Valentine’s Day date night. Remember this … Dinner leads to drinks, drinks leads to bad decisions, bad decisions leads to sex, and sex leads to one of these lil monsters.”

Pink’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 1.