‘Congrats Big Sis!’ Pink and Carey Hart Throw a Party for Daughter Willow Three Weeks After Welcoming Son Jameson

While new babies are certainly a cause for celebration, their siblings deserve the fanfare too!

On Sunday, Pink and husband Carey Hart shared a photo from a big-sister party they threw for their 5½-year-old daughter Willow Sage, who just helped welcome her little brother Jameson Moon into the world on Dec. 26.

“Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty,” the singer, 37, captioned a photo of herself, Willow and a snoozing Jameson.

Mother and daughter flash their pearly whites at the camera, amidst a background of festive balloons.

And no party is complete without cake. Willow’s confection is decorated to say “Congrats Big Sis!” above two sibling birds: a pink one that appears to be blowing kisses to a smaller green one.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

Happy New Year 🎆 #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love ❤️ and we send it back to you in spades. A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

Since Jameson’s birth, the proud new mom of two has been giving her followers a glimpse into her life as a family of four.

“Happy New Year #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday,” she wrote next to an early January snap of a beaming Willow holding her new baby brother.

“The Harts thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades,” she added.

I love my baby daddy 💙 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Pink and Carey Hart Welcome Second Child Jameson Moon

The girl of the hour was more than ready for her duties as a big sister, her parents have made clear in the past.

“Dry Runs,” Pink captioned a photo taken before Jameson’s birth of Willow practicing diaper changing on a baby doll.

“She built a bicycle for him or her,” Hart, 41, told PEOPLE of his daughter in early December. “So we’re going to finish it up after No. 2 shows up.”