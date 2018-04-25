Pink‘s daughter Willow Sage will take her payments in sugar, please.

In a photo shared to her mom’s Instagram account Wednesday, the 6½-year-old is holding up PEOPLE’s 2018 Beautiful Issue starring herself, brother Jameson Moon, 16 months, and Pink on the cover.

” ‘So how does it feel Willow to be the most beautiful person in the world?’ ” the singer wrote alongside the adorable image.

” ‘UMM, does it mean I get an extra dessert this week?’ – Willow,” Pink, 38, added of her daughter’s response.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Peggy Sirota

RELATED: How Pink and Carey Hart Parent Their Two Kids: He’s Always “Good Cop”

Currently on her Beautiful Trauma tour, Pink told PEOPLE for the family’s cover story that she considers herself “a tough mama” and “a truth-teller” when it comes to her children with husband Carey Hart.

“I tell my daughter the truth,” she said. “I let her be 6, but I want her to know about fairness and kindness, and that you have to fight for your rights, and that sometimes girls aren’t paid as much as boys for the same job, and girls aren’t treated the same and that they have to work harder for everything.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pink’s Advice for Raising Strong Kids: “I’m a Truth-Teller”



As for raising her son in today’s world, Pink wants to ensure that Jameson is “allowed to be sensitive,” she said.

“There’s a documentary called The Mask You Live In that’s incredible and how ‘be a man’ are three of the most detrimental words that can be said to a little boy,” she told PEOPLE.

“I’m all about crying. I think everybody should cry more,” Pink added. “Willow’s kind of tired of my tears. She said the other day, ‘Mama, I promise to tell you more about my feelings if you promise to tell me less about yours.’ “