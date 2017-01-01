Pink Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Willow Meeting Her New Little Brother

Little Willow is ready to take on her big sister duties!

Just days after introducing her second child, son Jameson Moon Hart, to the world, Pink uploaded a sweet Instagram photo of her 5½-year-old daughter Willow Sage holding the infant.

“Happy New Year … the harts thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades,” Pink captioned the photo of Willow sporting a wide grin as she held her new little brother in her arms.

Happy New Year 🎆 #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love ❤️ and we send it back to you in spades. A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

Pink and her husband Carey Hart welcomed baby Jameson on Monday, Dec. 26. The singer broke the news via social media on Wednesday.

“I love my baby daddy,” the singer, 37, captioned a photo of Hart holding their newborn.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

Pink announce the pregnancy on Instagram in November, writing, “Surprise!” alongside a photo of Willow cuddling close to her mother’s sizeable baby bump.

She later uploaded a picture of Willow diapering a baby doll, writing, “Dry Runs.”

Pink and Hart, who have been married for more than a decade, told PEOPLE in December that they decided to not find out the sex of their baby until his arrival.

Dry Runs A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 27, 2016 at 10:17pm PST

“I just want a healthy baby. That’s all I care about,” Hart said then. However, he added, “We got one princess, so hopefully we’ll have a little guy coming.”

Well, Hart got his wish! And the couple said they were excited to get back into caring for a newborn.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a baby around the house,” he said then. “It’s going to be really fun.”