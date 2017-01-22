Pink and Carey Hart Bring Daughter and 3-Week-Old Son to Women’s March: ‘We March Together’

Hart, 41, also shared a family shot from the March to Instagram — of his wife holding their second child together. In the lengthy caption, he explained why joining in the march was so important for him and his family.

“Very proud of my wife, and it was really special to march in the streets with my family today,” he wrote. “I’m not pro republican, democrat, or government. I’m pro constitution and rights. Just as I’m pro gun, for anyone to marry whom they love regardless of gender or race, and women’s rights.”

“I think it’s embarrassing that government has a say [in] what my wife or my adult daughter does with their body,” Hart continued.” I’m a big believer in staying in your lane. Don’t like what I’d do or say? Don’t pay attention. It isn’t your business. So how about government say out of women’s business?”

He concluded by praising the strong women he works with while acknowledging the complexities of the issues that brought so many people to the streets across the world on Saturday.

“Lastly I have 2 amazing Women that work at the top of my personal business pyramid,” he wrote. “I employ them because in my opinion they are the best people for the job. Period. I know this runs much deeper that what I just said, but I had to say my piece. Don’t like it? Stay in your lane.”

Pink and Hart welcomed baby Jameson on Dec. 26. The musician and her motocross-champ husband have been married for more than a decade