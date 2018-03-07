Yum! Pink and Carey Hart's Son Jameson, 14 Months, Has His First (Enthusiastic) Bite of a Donut

Jameson Moon is nuts for donuts!

The 14-month-old son of Pink and Carey Hart got his first taste of a pink sprinkle-topped version of the pastry on Sunday — an adorable moment his parents captured and shared on social media.

“Mood,” the 38-year-old singer captioned a close-up photo of Jameson enthusiastically losing himself in a bite of a strawberry sprinkle donut, which came from Wisconsin-based eatery Hurts Donut Company.

Hart got a from-above shot of the moment, showing Jameson’s eyes closed with glee. “The face you make when you get your first bite of a donut,” wrote the former professional freestyle motocross competitor, 42.

Pink and her family — including 6½-year-old daughter Willow Sage — have been hitting the road together on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, to support her new album of the same name.

Last month, Pink shared a photo of her son Jameson enjoying some yoga time while at rehearsals. She also posted a pic of him in headphones behind a soundboard.

Willow had some fun wearing hot pink headphones and an AC/DC shirt while making rounds on a pair of roller skates while Pink’s song “Just Give Me a Reason” played in the background.

“Just another day at rehearsals in an empty arena with a 6 year old and some roller skates,” Pink wrote to accompany the post.

Willow has also been making the most of her time during her mother’s rehearsals by selling candy backstage to try to raise money for hurricane relief.

“Willz and her friend Gracie wanted to do some charity work. So they bought bulk candy and set up a table in catering at mama @pink rehearsal Hall,” Hart wrote in a caption. “They are donating the money to #Haiti. Good work ladies, doing your part. #DontTellTrump.”

Pink’s tour comes after her acclaimed performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2018 Super Bowl — a song she sang while sick with the flu.

Following her performance, Hart quickly authored a heartfelt message to his wife, praising her for her strength and talent.

“I am beyond proud of this woman. The roller coaster that she went through this last week with getting sick and losing her voice would have broke any ordinary person,” he wrote alongside a picture of his wife and their daughter.

Continuing, he added, “Oh and sang live by the way. She is the hardest working in show business and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”