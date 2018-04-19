How Pink and Carey Hart Parent Their Two Kids: He's Always 'Good Cop'

Pink is the first to admit she’s “a tough mama” to her two kids, Jameson Moon, 15 months, and daughter Willow Sage, 6½, with husband Carey Hart.

“Everything I do as a parent is what I swore I would never do,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “I’m way more serious and I’m bad cop. I never thought I’d be bad cop. My husband promised me I wouldn’t be bad cop, and he has failed me in that way. He’s fun guy, Mr. Fun! And then I come in with the rules.”

Yet it’s a balancing act that has worked for the couple, especially when it comes to parenting. “We’re good partners,” says the singer, 38, who married Hart, 42, in 2006.

“He’s a fantastic dad and it helps when I’m serious and he comes in and lightens things,” Pink explains. “It helps me be light because I can get way too worrisome and everything has to be perfect. And those kids love him. He’s so good with them.”

Despite their different personalities, the two share the same beliefs when it comes to raising both of their children. “Carey is meat and potatoes,” Pink says. “He’s a caveman. ‘Raw! Dirt bikes, trucks!’ But he’s also very respectful and fair, and aware, and in touch with himself, and the parts of me that need to be seen and talked about.”

With his daughter, Hart is “very gentle … but he wants her to be tough,” she adds. “And I want Jameson to be allowed to be sensitive. So I think between the two of us, we’ll try not to create two monsters.”

Currently on her Beautiful Trauma tour, Pink has most enjoyed watching her kids interact more and grow to love one another … slowly but surely.

“They’ve sort of found their rhythm with each other,” she says. “It took Willow a while to warm up to [Jameson]. I think she thought that babies come out fun and laughing. And babies don’t do anything except take Mama away. So it took her a while.”

Initially, “there were a lot of tears,” the singer adds. “That was probably the most heartbreaking part of the whole thing for me, but we got through it.”

And now? “She’s really sweet with him,” Pink says. “She always told me that she loved me the most and now, recently, she’s said that she loves Jameson the most unless he’s crying. Then she loves me again. So Carey’s the bottom of the totem pole. See? That’s what good cop gets ya!”